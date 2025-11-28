BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FACTS: The US Government Turned Ticks into BIOLOGICAL BOMBS – Lyme Disease Was Created In Lab 257 On Plum Island. --Dr Marty Makary, MD @MartyMakary
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
359 followers
Follow
134 views • 1 day ago

🚨 FACTS: The US Government Turned Ticks into BIOLOGICAL BOMBS – Lyme Disease Was Created In Lab 257 On Plum Island.

--Dr Marty Makary, MD @MartyMakary


1,300 new daily sufferers deserve truth...the Gov't bioengineered weapons of war thru ticks, mosquitoes, fleas & the ever famous 'rat deer.'


Only 1% of Doctors are honest about Lyme Disease as a created bio-weapon & would rather gaslight & ignore their patients suffering.


1,300 Americans get Lyme every single day – a “mystery” illness that exploded right after secret WWII bug-weapon labs. Ticks, fleas & mosquitoes loaded with pathogens.


Declassified proof & whistleblower timeline:


• 1325 BC – Hittites use tularemia-infected animals/insects as first recorded bioweapon (Medical Hypotheses)

• 1939-42 – Japan’s Unit 731 drops plague-flea bombs on China, killing 400K+ (US intel files)

• 1944-45 – Nazis test typhus lice on prisoners at Buchenwald (Nuremberg evidence)

• 1949 – US Army releases 3M pathogen-tested mosquitoes in Canada – 20% of Eskimo villages wiped out

• 1950 – Operation Big Itch: plague-infected fleas dropped over Utah (Dugway reports)

• 1954-56 – Operations Big Buzz & Drop Kick: millions of mosquitoes over GA/FL, yellow fever strains prepped nearby (CIA files)

• 1962 – CIA drops Q-fever & tularemia ticks on Cuban workers (Church Committee)

• 1966-69 – 100K+ radioactive ticks released across US flyways (USDA/DOE docs)

• 1968 – First Lyme outbreak, CT – Willy Burgdorfer later admits Plum Island tick experiment released

• 1970s – Fort Detrick/Plum Island engineer “stealth” tick weapons (GAO & UN treaty violation reports)


500K+ Lyme cases yearly today are the fallout.


They ignored the 1972 Bioweapons Treaty. We’re still living in the fallout.


Proven therapies & protocols are slowly healing Lyme sufferers...but it never should have been allowed to happen. 


Our Government has created & caused endless suffering.


Subscribe and share 👉 @StormIsUponUsJM

Keywords
vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
