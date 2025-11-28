© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 FACTS: The US Government Turned Ticks into BIOLOGICAL BOMBS – Lyme Disease Was Created In Lab 257 On Plum Island.
--Dr Marty Makary, MD @MartyMakary
1,300 new daily sufferers deserve truth...the Gov't bioengineered weapons of war thru ticks, mosquitoes, fleas & the ever famous 'rat deer.'
Only 1% of Doctors are honest about Lyme Disease as a created bio-weapon & would rather gaslight & ignore their patients suffering.
1,300 Americans get Lyme every single day – a “mystery” illness that exploded right after secret WWII bug-weapon labs. Ticks, fleas & mosquitoes loaded with pathogens.
Declassified proof & whistleblower timeline:
• 1325 BC – Hittites use tularemia-infected animals/insects as first recorded bioweapon (Medical Hypotheses)
• 1939-42 – Japan’s Unit 731 drops plague-flea bombs on China, killing 400K+ (US intel files)
• 1944-45 – Nazis test typhus lice on prisoners at Buchenwald (Nuremberg evidence)
• 1949 – US Army releases 3M pathogen-tested mosquitoes in Canada – 20% of Eskimo villages wiped out
• 1950 – Operation Big Itch: plague-infected fleas dropped over Utah (Dugway reports)
• 1954-56 – Operations Big Buzz & Drop Kick: millions of mosquitoes over GA/FL, yellow fever strains prepped nearby (CIA files)
• 1962 – CIA drops Q-fever & tularemia ticks on Cuban workers (Church Committee)
• 1966-69 – 100K+ radioactive ticks released across US flyways (USDA/DOE docs)
• 1968 – First Lyme outbreak, CT – Willy Burgdorfer later admits Plum Island tick experiment released
• 1970s – Fort Detrick/Plum Island engineer “stealth” tick weapons (GAO & UN treaty violation reports)
500K+ Lyme cases yearly today are the fallout.
They ignored the 1972 Bioweapons Treaty. We’re still living in the fallout.
Proven therapies & protocols are slowly healing Lyme sufferers...but it never should have been allowed to happen.
Our Government has created & caused endless suffering.
