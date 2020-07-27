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Another great Video Shredding GOV ID1984 Numbers
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45 views • July 27, 2020
See this article:https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/07/nih-admits-5g-can-actually-create-coronavirus-within-human-cells-9000.html
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July 15 ·
The Truth Of Case Counting: EXPOSED!
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Notes from original post
Become a Supporter
Support An0maly and enjoy special benefits.
Support Now
An0malyLike Page
July 15 ·
The Truth Of Case Counting: EXPOSED!
A MUST WATCH!
Patreon: http://Patreon.com/RareTalk (I answer all messages there)
Fan Subscriptions (Private Live-Streams about every month): https://www.facebook.com/becomesupporter/124411634236128/
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