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Woe to You Religious Leaders, Hypocrites!
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20 views • December 10, 2021
Matthew 23:13-28 Woe to you, religious leaders, hypocrites!
Are the religious leaders today really any different from the Pharisees of Christ's day?
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
Are the religious leaders today really any different from the Pharisees of Christ's day?
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
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