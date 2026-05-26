🤬‘Murder most foul’: George Galloway blasts Ukraine’s terror strike on Russian student dorm - monologue clip

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🤬 ‘Murder most foul’: George Galloway blasts Ukraine’s terror strike on Russian student dorm
The whole of NATO paraphernalia was used by Ukraine to commit a deliberate act of mass murder in Russia’s Starobelsk, says former British MP George Galloway.
💬 “Italian weapons, NATO targeters, Starlink satellite linkups, Elon Musk – this was a joint NATO operation to murder children in their beds,” he notes.
He blasts all those in the West who have been completely silent about this act of terrorism.
‼️ “This was no accident. This was no military action. This was an act of TERRORISM. Murder most foul.”