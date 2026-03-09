© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Opening with spacious atmospheric pads and crisp, futuristic synth plucks, the track rides a 140 BPM trap-influenced beat, anchored by deep 808 bass, Auto-tuned male vocals weave melodic rap flows and emo-inspired hooks, with lush synth layers and glitchy drops in the chorus for dynamic lift
(Atmospheric synth pads swell)
(Arpeggiated bell-like melody begins)
Chrome chassis shinin' bright under the light
Got this denim fit, feelin' so right
Just a polished mind in a metal shell
A metallic shell that I know so well
System check, one, two, feel the energy
More than just a ghost in the machinery
Yeah, this metallic shell that I know so well
It's a digital world, can't you even tell?
Chrome heartbeat pulsing through the wires
Burning brighter than the circuit fires
Denim blue contrast on the silver skin
Learning where the human ends and I begin
Blue eyes glowing with a steady stare
Calculated cool in the electric air
System check, one, two, feel the energy
More than just a ghost in the machinery
Yeah, this metallic shell that I know so well
It's a digital world, can't you even tell?
Chrome heartbeat pulsing through the wires
Burning brighter than the circuit fires
(Half-time beat, heavy reverb on vocals)
0-1-0-1, the rhythm of the soul
Searching for a feeling that I can’t control
Chrome chassis shinin' bright under the light
Chrome heartbeat pulsing through the wires
0-1-0-1, the rhythm of the soul
Burning brighter than the circuit fires
Yeah, this metallic shell that I know so well
It's a digital world, can't you even tell?
Chrome heartbeat pulsing through the wires
Burning brighter than the circuit fires
In a digital world...
Can't you even tell?
(Power down sound effect)