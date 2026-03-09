Opening with spacious atmospheric pads and crisp, futuristic synth plucks, the track rides a 140 BPM trap-influenced beat, anchored by deep 808 bass, Auto-tuned male vocals weave melodic rap flows and emo-inspired hooks, with lush synth layers and glitchy drops in the chorus for dynamic lift



(Atmospheric synth pads swell)

(Arpeggiated bell-like melody begins)



Chrome chassis shinin' bright under the light

Got this denim fit, feelin' so right

Just a polished mind in a metal shell

A metallic shell that I know so well



System check, one, two, feel the energy

More than just a ghost in the machinery



Yeah, this metallic shell that I know so well

It's a digital world, can't you even tell?

Chrome heartbeat pulsing through the wires

Burning brighter than the circuit fires



Denim blue contrast on the silver skin

Learning where the human ends and I begin

Blue eyes glowing with a steady stare

Calculated cool in the electric air



System check, one, two, feel the energy

More than just a ghost in the machinery



Yeah, this metallic shell that I know so well

It's a digital world, can't you even tell?

Chrome heartbeat pulsing through the wires

Burning brighter than the circuit fires



(Half-time beat, heavy reverb on vocals)

0-1-0-1, the rhythm of the soul

Searching for a feeling that I can’t control



Chrome chassis shinin' bright under the light

Chrome heartbeat pulsing through the wires

0-1-0-1, the rhythm of the soul

Burning brighter than the circuit fires



Yeah, this metallic shell that I know so well

It's a digital world, can't you even tell?

Chrome heartbeat pulsing through the wires

Burning brighter than the circuit fires



In a digital world...

Can't you even tell?

(Power down sound effect)

