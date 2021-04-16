Do We Have A Price On Which We Will Be Prepared To Sell Our Soul To the Devil?

Do we have a price on which, we will be prepared to sell our soul?

The devil will allow no one an easy right of passage into heaven once he has the opportunity to put our faith to the test.



2 Timothy 3:12

King James Version

12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.



John 16:33

King James Version

33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.



Acts 14:22

King James Version

22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.