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Things Have Gotten Real in Europe China and Its Going to Get Worse
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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120 views • October 22, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

Bob Kudla from Tradelikeagenius.com and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how energy shortages are rocking the planet with gas, coal and electricity shortfalls cascading to greenhouse and mining shutdowns as supply chain gridlock and massive inflation lead to food insecurity.

No electricity or natural gas means no heat for the N. Hemisphere winter of 2021-2022. The way we see it is causing unemployment, with food & energy shortages where society begins to collapse. Its going to get messy and scary.


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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
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