Chilling Link Between Ancient Babylon and Internet’s Hidden Spiritual Roots - Troy Black





Does the history or current state of the internet have anything in common with the spiritual mysteries and forbidden knowledge of ancient Babylon? Troy Black gives clear evidence of a resounding yes! Troy is a prophetic evangelist and the author of Mystery of the New Babylon: Decoding the End-Times Agenda Threatening Your World. The birth of the internet and the World Wide Web was a monumental pivot point for humanity. From the veiled knowledge of the ancient Babylonians and their possible alliances with spiritual entities like Nephilim, humans are often in relentless pursuit of knowledge. The internet has made information instantaneous, accessible, and dangerously addicting. Find out how this impacts our families today and how we can protect ourselves from it.









TAKEAWAYS





Nephilim offered ancient people spiritual knowledge that was passed down in Babylonian culture





Babylonian culture is one of several ancient ‘mystery’ religions popular in the modern New Age philosophies





The internet was created in 1969, but its predecessor, the telegram, came over a century earlier with a very eerie connection with the net





The first message transmitted by telegram: ‘What hath God wrought?’ and Revelation speaks of ‘Babylon the Great’ rising in the End Times









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Parable movie: https://www.angel.com/tinag

Internet Named After a Demon video: https://bit.ly/4ubtCwC

Mystery of the New Babylon book: https://amzn.to/3OgjfYc

Birth of the Commercial Internet: https://www.nsf.gov/impacts/internet

Babylonian Women Must be Prostitutes Once article: http://bit.ly/4cdt0yz

Babylonian Temple Prostitutes article: https://bit.ly/4mk9O6G





🔗 CONNECT WITH TROY BLACK

Website: https://troyblack.org/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TreeLifeMinistries





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