BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chilling Link Between Ancient Babylon and Internet’s Hidden Spiritual Roots - Troy Black
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
427 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
54 views • 2 days ago


Does the history or current state of the internet have anything in common with the spiritual mysteries and forbidden knowledge of ancient Babylon? Troy Black gives clear evidence of a resounding yes! Troy is a prophetic evangelist and the author of Mystery of the New Babylon: Decoding the End-Times Agenda Threatening Your World. The birth of the internet and the World Wide Web was a monumental pivot point for humanity. From the veiled knowledge of the ancient Babylonians and their possible alliances with spiritual entities like Nephilim, humans are often in relentless pursuit of knowledge. The internet has made information instantaneous, accessible, and dangerously addicting. Find out how this impacts our families today and how we can protect ourselves from it.



TAKEAWAYS


Nephilim offered ancient people spiritual knowledge that was passed down in Babylonian culture


Babylonian culture is one of several ancient ‘mystery’ religions popular in the modern New Age philosophies


The internet was created in 1969, but its predecessor, the telegram, came over a century earlier with a very eerie connection with the net


The first message transmitted by telegram: ‘What hath God wrought?’ and Revelation speaks of ‘Babylon the Great’ rising in the End Times



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Parable movie: https://www.angel.com/tinag

Internet Named After a Demon video: https://bit.ly/4ubtCwC

Mystery of the New Babylon book: https://amzn.to/3OgjfYc

Birth of the Commercial Internet: https://www.nsf.gov/impacts/internet

Babylonian Women Must be Prostitutes Once article: http://bit.ly/4cdt0yz

Babylonian Temple Prostitutes article: https://bit.ly/4mk9O6G


🔗 CONNECT WITH TROY BLACK

Website: https://troyblack.org/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TreeLifeMinistries


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Faces of Choice: https://facesofchoice.org/

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #counterculturemomapp #thecounterculturemomshow #tinagriffin #troyblack #AncientBabylon #EndTimes #SpiritualWarfare #ArtificialIntelligence #ChristianFaith #TechnologyAndFaith #Demons #ChristianFaith #JesusChrist #DeliveranceMinistry #BiblicalMysteries #UFOs #AngelsAndDemons #AI #LastDays #Rapture


Keywords
spiritualprophecybabylonphilosophyend timesnephilimnew ageancientbabylonianmystery religionstina griffintroy black
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Unseen War: Exposing the globalist agenda behind Ukraine, energy sabotage and the collapse of freedom

The Unseen War: Exposing the globalist agenda behind Ukraine, energy sabotage and the collapse of freedom

Belle Carter
U.S. Fertility Rate Reached Historic Low in 2025, Provisional CDC Data Shows

U.S. Fertility Rate Reached Historic Low in 2025, Provisional CDC Data Shows

Morgan S. Verity
Why eating peanut butter before bed might be a smart (and tasty) health move

Why eating peanut butter before bed might be a smart (and tasty) health move

Laura Harris
Mindful eating: How the ancient &#8220;hara hachi bu&#8221; principle can transform your health

Mindful eating: How the ancient “hara hachi bu” principle can transform your health

Patrick Lewis
The overlooked lifeline: How public libraries are a prepper’s best free resource

The overlooked lifeline: How public libraries are a prepper’s best free resource

Zoey Sky
Nearly 100 arrested in Manhattan protest targeting senators over U.S. arms sales to Israel

Nearly 100 arrested in Manhattan protest targeting senators over U.S. arms sales to Israel

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy