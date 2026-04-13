Chilling Link Between Ancient Babylon and Internet’s Hidden Spiritual Roots - Troy Black

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Does the history or current state of the internet have anything in common with the spiritual mysteries and forbidden knowledge of ancient Babylon? Troy Black gives clear evidence of a resounding yes! Troy is a prophetic evangelist and the author of Mystery of the New Babylon: Decoding the End-Times Agenda Threatening Your World. The birth of the internet and the World Wide Web was a monumental pivot point for humanity. From the veiled knowledge of the ancient Babylonians and their possible alliances with spiritual entities like Nephilim, humans are often in relentless pursuit of knowledge. The internet has made information instantaneous, accessible, and dangerously addicting. Find out how this impacts our families today and how we can protect ourselves from it.
TAKEAWAYS
Nephilim offered ancient people spiritual knowledge that was passed down in Babylonian culture
Babylonian culture is one of several ancient ‘mystery’ religions popular in the modern New Age philosophies
The internet was created in 1969, but its predecessor, the telegram, came over a century earlier with a very eerie connection with the net
The first message transmitted by telegram: ‘What hath God wrought?’ and Revelation speaks of ‘Babylon the Great’ rising in the End Times
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Parable movie: https://www.angel.com/tinag
Internet Named After a Demon video: https://bit.ly/4ubtCwC
Mystery of the New Babylon book: https://amzn.to/3OgjfYc
Birth of the Commercial Internet: https://www.nsf.gov/impacts/internet
Babylonian Women Must be Prostitutes Once article: http://bit.ly/4cdt0yz
Babylonian Temple Prostitutes article: https://bit.ly/4mk9O6G
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Website: https://troyblack.org/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TreeLifeMinistries
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