A healthy person is scared in Europe because of the huge number of perversions that have bred - Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia.
He also said:
Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Naryshkin: Sanctions are, in essence, an arrogation of power over something that does not belong to you. By imposing them, the West unambiguously makes it clear to the other side: everything that you think is yours - resources, goods, technology, communications - is in fact mine, and no one is allowed to buy or serve it without my permission.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.