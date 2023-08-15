Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's Really Unpleasant to Go to Europe - So Many Different Kinds of Perversions Have Bred There - Sergey Naryshkin
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
945 Subscribers
128 views
Published Yesterday

A healthy person is scared in Europe because of the huge number of perversions that have bred - Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia.

He also said:

Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Naryshkin: Sanctions are, in essence, an arrogation of power over something that does not belong to you. By imposing them, the West unambiguously makes it clear to the other side: everything that you think is yours - resources, goods, technology, communications - is in fact mine, and no one is allowed to buy or serve it without my permission.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket