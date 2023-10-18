THE RESURRECTION AND THE AFTERLIFE LUKE 20:27-47

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on
Luke 20:27-47. Most of the Sadducees were priests. They did not believe in the
resurrection of dead people. They did not believe in angels (Acts 23:8). Also,
they accepted only the first five books of the Old Testament. They did not
accept the traditions of the Pharisees. The law of Deuteronomy 25:5-6 meant that
a brother or close relative must marry a widow. The dead man’s name and family
could continue when children were born in that second marriage.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.