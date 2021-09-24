Extinction Rebellion 'The Truth' Documentary

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One media outlet recently described the highly funded and organized burgeoning international climate protest movement as, "based deeply on contemporary research and rigorous analysis of what has made social and revolutionary movements successful throughout history and while organised on flexible scale-uppable decentralised principles borne out of silicon valley start-ups, the movement also has another aspect deep in its core..."
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