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Dr. Lee Merritt | Fear is the Real Virus - Jan 2022
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362 views • January 06, 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt | Fear is the Real Virus with Dr. Dave Janda - Operation Freedom. January 5, 2022
https://aapsonline.org/
https://drleemerritt.com/
Dr Merritt referenced: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dL2OVVSgmx9qXII - CraigPaardekooper . CraigPaardekooper - How Bad is My Batch: http://www.howbad.info/ .
https://hillmd.substack.com/p/vaccine-batches-vary-in-toxicity
See: https://rumble.com/vrtguk-dr.-sam-white-dr.-wolfgang-wodarg-intentional-killing-in-this-organised-tri.html - Dr. Sam White, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg | Intentional Killing in this Organised Trial.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Operation Freedom, January 5 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt | Fear is the Real Virus
Dr Lee Merritt, Fear is the Real Virus, Dr Dave Janda, Operation Freedom, January 5 2022
https://aapsonline.org/
https://drleemerritt.com/
Dr Merritt referenced: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dL2OVVSgmx9qXII - CraigPaardekooper . CraigPaardekooper - How Bad is My Batch: http://www.howbad.info/ .
https://hillmd.substack.com/p/vaccine-batches-vary-in-toxicity
See: https://rumble.com/vrtguk-dr.-sam-white-dr.-wolfgang-wodarg-intentional-killing-in-this-organised-tri.html - Dr. Sam White, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg | Intentional Killing in this Organised Trial.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. Operation Freedom, January 5 2022
Dr. Lee Merritt | Fear is the Real Virus
Dr Lee Merritt, Fear is the Real Virus, Dr Dave Janda, Operation Freedom, January 5 2022
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