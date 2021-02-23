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EP 2336-6PM "...BAFFLING" JUSTICE THOMAS UNLEASHES BRUTAL SMACKDOWN OF SCOTUS DECISION
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520 views • February 23, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2336 - 6PM EASTERN
MONDAY  - FEBRUARY 22, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST:    https://vimeo.com/event/706574 

EP 2336-6PM "...BAFFLING" JUSTICE THOMAS UNLEASHES BRUTAL SMACKDOWN OF SCOTUS DECISION  On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas unleashed on his fellow Supreme Court justices after they voted against taking up cases relating to ballot-integrity measures for the 2020 election and future elections. “This is not a prescription for confidence,” Thomas said in his dissent on Monday, noting that “changing the rules in the middle of the game is bad enough. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16997 
Special Guest:  Kitty Werthmann was a young girl when she endured seven years of Adolf Hitler’s dictatorship in Austria, followed by three more years of dictatorship under the Soviet Union.  She moved to America in 1950, becoming a naturalized citizen and experiencing America's freedoms. She has devoted her life to traveling America in an effort to remind her fellow Americans how fragile freedom is. Kitty is now 89 years old and president of the South Dakota Eagle Forum, which has led a pro-family movement since 1972, encouraging America to build a better-educated, safer, stronger America based on traditional values.  Knowing first-hand the terrible price a nation pays when the people fail to keep a vigilant watch over their liberties, Werthmann reminds listeners that each American has a responsibility to be ever watchful for any attempts to erode those freedoms.
Special Guest:  For more than 20 years, Tom Coan has represented people accused of crimes in state and federal courts throughout Oregon. Tom's practice covers a wide range of criminal offenses including administrative proceedings, grand jury investigations, trials and appeals. https://www.tomcoan.com/index.htm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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