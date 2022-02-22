© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explained: They'll use our FINANCES to take FULL control
Follow
0
Share
Report
112 views • February 22, 2022
From Glenn Beck
Governments around the world are going to become more vicious with anyone who disagrees with their master plan (The Great Reset) Glenn says. Here in America, our federal government is using the Federal Reserve — and OUR finances — to take full control and transform our nation away from capitalism. In fact, Glenn explains how recent nominees to the Fed will likely bypass Congress to enact that whatever policies they wish…
Governments around the world are going to become more vicious with anyone who disagrees with their master plan (The Great Reset) Glenn says. Here in America, our federal government is using the Federal Reserve — and OUR finances — to take full control and transform our nation away from capitalism. In fact, Glenn explains how recent nominees to the Fed will likely bypass Congress to enact that whatever policies they wish…
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.