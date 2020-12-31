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2021: Alien Injection Takes Over Every Cell In Your Body
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524 views • December 31, 2020
Alex Jones illustrates what the dangerous COVID mRNA vaccine is made out of and how it will reprogram as many cells in your body as possible, leaving you as some sort of alien creature- not human anymore.
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