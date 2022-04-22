In The Last 2,026 Years God Has Not Allowed The Jews Celebrate Passover...

At the 1st Passover,

The Jews crucified YahWayShua The Christ In 3 AD when darkness suddenly fell over Golgotha and the earthquake started that ripped the veil of the Holy of Holies in two. In order for YahWayShua to be crucified according to scriptural prophecy, it could not be on any other day than the actual Passover. One critical factor is the law that says a crucified man cannot remain on the torture stake past sundown. In contrast, the Romans crucified on a pole not a cross as Christ was on a pole because if you crucify on a cross the lungs collapse and the victim dies quickly. The Romans wanted them to suffer for days and having the arms above the head kept the lungs open to accomplish this feat of horror. In 358 AD Hillel II began calculating the New Moons as a necessity because of the Roman Exile of the Jews from Jerusalem. So this does not enter into the deception that God caused the Jews to follow In order the make sure scripture is fulfilled that the Christ be crucified on the Passover.

The Jews scrambled to get the Christ down from the torture stake, and since He was already dead they broke the legs of the two prisoners crucified with Him so their lungs would collapse and they could perish too. This crucifixion served God's purpose for His chosen people to forever leave His holy covenant and finally killed Him (spiritually) in their lives completely by killing God Himself in the flesh in 3 BC at Passover.

One more factor is needed to understand How Christ was actually crucified on the Passover in 3 BC. That is the "EyeSight" of Christ who was God in the flesh. The astronomical new moon in 3 bc fell on the 9th day of The 9th Month in 3 BC. By The Morning of The 10th Christ's eyesight, the eyesight of God could see the sliver of the new moon allowing Him to celebrate the Passover at the upper room and keep the vigil all night before being crucified on the Jewish Passover the next day because they could only see the new moon on the 11th as it is impossible to see a new moon before 18 hours minimum has passed. Thus between the 9th and 12th hour, they crucified him. The next morning after the all-night vigil where He prayed 3 times that this "Cup" (crucifixion) be taken away from Him but not His will but God's will be done.

I will lay out these events as they happen in the next few days so you can see the way these events can be verified historically, please wait watch, and tune in, thanks... It will give you the knowledge to actually keep the Passover feast today and truly please God.