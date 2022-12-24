Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesus is Praying for You
1 view
channel image
PatchSDA
Published Yesterday |

In this Seventh-day Adventist ( SDA ) sermon presented by HopeLives365, Pastor Mark Finley speaks about Jesus praying for you. As Christians, through the knowledge of the Bible we can have triumph over the problems in our life. Christ provides wisdom and strength by the word of God to solve life's difficulties.


"However terrified you are of what you're going through in life, however worried you are, however anxious your are, whatever battles you face and challenges come your way, our heavenly Father answers Christ's prayer for you and He's keeping guard over you."

Pastor Mark Finley.


If you have Bible questions please send them in to us at https://hopelives365.com/questions/


Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/HopeLives365/


Twitter- https://twitter.com/HopeLives365


Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/hopelives365/

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket