Jesus is Praying for You

In this Seventh-day Adventist ( SDA ) sermon presented by HopeLives365, Pastor Mark Finley speaks about Jesus praying for you. As Christians, through the knowledge of the Bible we can have triumph over the problems in our life. Christ provides wisdom and strength by the word of God to solve life's difficulties.
"However terrified you are of what you're going through in life, however worried you are, however anxious your are, whatever battles you face and challenges come your way, our heavenly Father answers Christ's prayer for you and He's keeping guard over you."
Pastor Mark Finley.
If you have Bible questions please send them in to us at https://hopelives365.com/questions/
Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/HopeLives365/
Twitter- https://twitter.com/HopeLives365
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/hopelives365/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.