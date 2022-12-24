Jesus is Praying for You

In this Seventh-day Adventist ( SDA ) sermon presented by HopeLives365, Pastor Mark Finley speaks about Jesus praying for you. As Christians, through the knowledge of the Bible we can have triumph over the problems in our life. Christ provides wisdom and strength by the word of God to solve life's difficulties.





"However terrified you are of what you're going through in life, however worried you are, however anxious your are, whatever battles you face and challenges come your way, our heavenly Father answers Christ's prayer for you and He's keeping guard over you."

Pastor Mark Finley.





