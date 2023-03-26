Andrew Brigden - Speaks About Vaccines at UK Parliament -- EMPTY HOUSE!
It's a total disgrace that the parliament was empty - when it concerns the health of the nation and the damage the Government in cahoots with Big Pharma has done!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.