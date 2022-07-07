Subpoenas Show Georgia Investigation Moving Into Trump's Inner Circle

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Tamar Hallerman, senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, talks about the progress being made by District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County, Georgia in her investigation of the pressure Donald Trump and his inner circle put on Georgia officials to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss.