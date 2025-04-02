Igniting Prayer Across Canada with Roger Helland (EFC) and Dale Winder (BGEA)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*IGNITING PRAYER ACROSS CANADA 🇨🇦🔥*
Could we be on the verge of a national spiritual awakening in Canada? Join us for a powerful conversation with *Roger Helland (Evangelical Fellowship of Canada)* and *Dale Winder (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)* as they share how God is stirring prayer movements across our nation like never before.
*In This Episode:*
- Learn how *prayer networks are growing* coast to coast
- Discover the heart behind the *Ignite Prayer Summits*
- Hear stories of pastors and churches becoming *"houses of prayer"*
- Understand how unity in prayer can spark *national revival*
- Be inspired to take your prayer life—and your church’s—to the *next level*
