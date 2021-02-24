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Coca-Cola tells employees to be "less white," per report
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1340 views • February 24, 2021
PER REPORT: After some noise was made on social media about possible techniques deployed by the Coca-Cola company in regards to their sensitivity training for employees, Jessie Jane Duff, Paris Dennard and Newsmax TV's John Bachman discuss. - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
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