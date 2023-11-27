🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 24-26

▪️Both parties of the conflict resumed massive drone raids on rear installations. Ukrainian UAVs attacked regions of central and western Russia overnight from Saturday to Sunday, but most were intercepted by air defense systems.

▪️In addition, Ukrainian forces committed mass raids on Crimea twice. On Friday, the targets were Russian facilities near Dzhankoy, but anti-aircraft gunners intercepted all targets on the approach.

▪️The next day, the AFU attacked Crimea again, targeting Feodosia. Drones were launched from the south of Dnepropetrovsk region and shot down in the sky over Vladislavovka without causing damage.

▪️Fierce fighting continues for tactical heights near Klishchiivka on the southern flank of Bakhmut. Neither side has yet managed to seize the initiative, so the front line here remains stable.

▪️By Saturday evening, Russian troops had liberated an industrial zone southwest of Avdiivka, which the enemy had held since 2014. The captured facility is on high ground, which will facilitate a further assault on Avdiivka itself.

▪️Meanwhile, fierce fighting is taking place on the northern flank of Avdiivka near the coke plant. Russian forces have somewhat expanded the zone of control, but it has not yet come to a full-fledged assault.

▪️Russian troops counterattacked near Krynky, knocking the AFU out of landings south of the village. Some Ukrainian units evacuated to the right bank, but others still hold a bridgehead in the village.

Source @rybar



