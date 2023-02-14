Eric Johnson Explains Troubling Teachings of Mormonism and How to Be an Effective Witness

Often, the problem with sharing our Christian faith with Mormons is that we don’t know how to witness to them. Eric Johnson is a researcher with the Mormonism Research Ministry, and he is passionate about reaching Mormons with the good news of the gospel. “There are major differences,” he says, when it comes to the contrast between Christianity and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Many Mormons who leave their faith end up running to agnosticism or atheism. Eric also highlights the troubling teachings of the Mormon church, including its strict adherence to preaching utter obedience and its definition of Jesus as a created being, which is incompatible with Scripture.
TAKEAWAYS
Scientology and Mormonism are very similar in beliefs and practices
As a Christian attempting to witness to a Mormon, it is critical that you clearly define your theological terms and ask a lot of questions
Joseph Smith, the founder of the Mormon church, had 33 wives, some of which were girls as young as 14-years-old
Check out Eric’s book, Introducing Christianity to Mormons to get great insight on how to effectively lead Mormons to Christ
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Kerusso T-Shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): http://bit.ly/3SbSJvN
Introducing Christianity to Mormons book: https://bit.ly/3JELkUE
🔗 CONNECT WITH MORMONISM RESEARCH MINISTRY
Website: https://www.mrm.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MormonismResearchMinistry
Podcast: https://www.mrm.org/podcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.