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Gemeente Utrecht - afbeeldingen AbortusInformatie.nl in reclamezuilen
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21 views • November 05, 2021
Vergadering van gemeente Utrecht 1 april 2021 vanwege afbeeldingen van AbortusInformatie.nl in ABRI reclamezuilen.
Council Utrecht meeting discussing images of AbortusInformatie.nl mounted in ABRI advertising along streets, metro station, busstops. April 1 2021.
Disclaimer: we do not own the movie clips in this video. This video is only made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. All rights belong to their respective owners.
https://utrecht.bestuurlijkeinformatie.nl/Agenda/Index/8f61c52c-c3a5-4803-8569-abe70a79018c minute 7
Council Utrecht meeting discussing images of AbortusInformatie.nl mounted in ABRI advertising along streets, metro station, busstops. April 1 2021.
Disclaimer: we do not own the movie clips in this video. This video is only made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. All rights belong to their respective owners.
https://utrecht.bestuurlijkeinformatie.nl/Agenda/Index/8f61c52c-c3a5-4803-8569-abe70a79018c minute 7
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