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15 YEAR OLD BOY SUFFERS HEART FAILURE AND MYOCARDITIS AFTER PFIZER POISON INJECTIONS (MIRRORED)
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1167 views • July 08, 2021
15 YEAR OLD BOY SUFFERS HEART FAILURE AND MYOCARDITIS AFTER PFIZER POISON INJECTIONS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z54mWOPoRXJ6/
A fifteen year old boy is suffering with acute heart failure and myocarditis after being injected with the Pfizer poison. Have any of these people ever heard of a risk / reward analysis? There is no benefit to getting the injection. Maybe if you have a rich relative that you don't like and you're evil and you're in the will, then and only then should you encourage a person to get it. This shit is just horrible.
Source: bootcamp
Check out his channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z54mWOPoRXJ6/
A fifteen year old boy is suffering with acute heart failure and myocarditis after being injected with the Pfizer poison. Have any of these people ever heard of a risk / reward analysis? There is no benefit to getting the injection. Maybe if you have a rich relative that you don't like and you're evil and you're in the will, then and only then should you encourage a person to get it. This shit is just horrible.
Source: bootcamp
Check out his channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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