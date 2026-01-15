Riccardo Bosi: A Bittersweet Year

Focus on getting yourself in good shape — physically, mentally, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually.

Try to avoid talking about money.

Be prepared to save your country, yourself and your family.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (14 January 2026)

https://rumble.com/v74b3yg-australiaone-party-green-room-14-january-2026.html