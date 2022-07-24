Easy AR accuracy upgrades // Free Float AR 15 Barrel with Bowden Tactical

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I use Bowden Tactical Cornerstone handguard to free float AR15 barrels. In fact, I use all Bowden tactical gear in this video since it is made in the US at an affordable price.
I will swap out for a low-profile gas block, install the barrel nut and free float the barrel. From there, I put a slanted grip and an upgraded trigger.
#ar15 #gun #gunsmith @The Rogue Banshee @Bowden Tactical
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Video Index:
0:00 Intro
1:00 remove handguard
1:55 remove the front sight
3:44 remove muzzle device
5:13 replace barrel nut
8:14 install low-profile gas block
11:42 install the Cornerstone handguard
13:58 reinstall muzzle device
15:30 install the Bowden MLOK Angled Foregrip
17:32 Install Bowden Parametric Trigger
19:04 Final cost estimate and thoughts
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
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