Easy AR accuracy upgrades // Free Float AR 15 Barrel with Bowden Tactical

I use Bowden Tactical Cornerstone handguard to free float AR15 barrels. In fact, I use all Bowden tactical gear in this video since it is made in the US at an affordable price.





I will swap out for a low-profile gas block, install the barrel nut and free float the barrel. From there, I put a slanted grip and an upgraded trigger.





#ar15 #gun #gunsmith @The Rogue Banshee @Bowden Tactical





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Video Index:

0:00 Intro

1:00 remove handguard

1:55 remove the front sight

3:44 remove muzzle device

5:13 replace barrel nut

8:14 install low-profile gas block

11:42 install the Cornerstone handguard

13:58 reinstall muzzle device

15:30 install the Bowden MLOK Angled Foregrip

17:32 Install Bowden Parametric Trigger

19:04 Final cost estimate and thoughts

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Gear that I run





Computer

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3





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My 3d Printer setup

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Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.





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