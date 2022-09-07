SOURCE: https://doctors4covidethics.org/vascular-and-organ-damage-induced-by-mrna-vaccines-irrefutable-proof-of-causality/ This article of Michael Palmer, MD and Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, summarizes evidence from experimental studies and from autopsies of patients deceased after vaccination. The collective findings demonstrate that: 1. mRNA vaccines don’t stay at the injection site by instead travel throughout the body and accumulate in various organs, 2. mRNA-based COVID vaccines induce long-lasting expression of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in many organs, 3. vaccine-induced expression of the spike protein induces autoimmune-like inflammation, 4.vaccine-induced inflammation can cause grave organ damage, especially in vessels, sometimes with deadly outcome. Overall, these vaccines can no longer be considered experimental—the “experiment” has resulted in the disaster that many medical doctors and scientists predicted from the outset .The vaccination must be stopped, and all approvals and authorizations of their use must be revoked. REFERENCES 1) Bozkurt, B. et al. (2021) Myocarditis With COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines. Circulation 144:471-484 2) Ehrlich, P. et al. (2021) Biopsy-proven lymphocytic myocarditis following first mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in a 40-year-old male: case report. Clinical research in cardiology official journal of the German Cardiac Society 110:1855-1859 3) Rose, J. and McCullough, P.A. (2021) A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products. Current problems in cardiology p. 101011 4) Shilhavy, B. (2022) 43,898 Dead, 4,190,493 Injured Following COVID Vaccines in European Database of Adverse Reactions. 5) Anonymous, (2020) SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine (BNT162, PF-07302048) 2.6.4 Summary statement of the pharmacokinetic study [English translation]. 6) Latyopva, A. (2022) Did Pfizer Perform Adequate Safety Testing for its Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine in Preclinical Studies? Evidence of Scientific and Regulatory Fraud. 7) Bansal, S. et al. (2021) Cutting Edge: Circulating Exosomes with COVID Spike Protein Are Induced by BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) Vaccination prior to Development of Antibodies: A Novel Mechanism for Immune Activation by mRNA Vaccines. J. Immunol. 207:2405-2410