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German lawsuit against factcheckers would force them to prove legitimacy of COVID tests
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101 views • November 28, 2020
Ben Swann, November 24, 2020
BREAKING: German Lawsuit Against "Fact Checkers" Would Force Them To Prove Legitimacy of C0VlD Tests
Check out our sponsor for this episode Createtailwind.com and my 25 minute interview that explains how to secede from the banking system https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7KSwl3naoE
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BREAKING: German Lawsuit Against "Fact Checkers" Would Force Them To Prove Legitimacy of C0VlD Tests
Check out our sponsor for this episode Createtailwind.com and my 25 minute interview that explains how to secede from the banking system https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7KSwl3naoE
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Create Tailwind https://createtailwind.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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