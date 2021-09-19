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Corona World Order | The Corbett Report
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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261 views • September 19, 2021
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Corona World Order first aired 10 April 2020. James Corbett discusses what Covid19 means for the globalist agenda. Prophetic.

By: The Corbett Report
Original Url: https://www.corbettreport.com/coronaworldorder/


Some are suggesting that the current crisis is the end of globalization, or that it will wipe out the New World Order altogether . . . but they are wrong. In fact, this crisis is the globalists’ dream, and what we are witnessing is the birth of a totalitarian control grid the likes of which could scarcely have been imagined before this pandemic panic kicked off. Welcome to the Corona World Order.

SHOW NOTES: (See original website for links)

Will The Coronavirus Wipe Out The New World Order?

Will the Coronavirus Kill Globalization

GLOBALISATION: Is it in Reverse?

A Global Challenge Needs a Global Response

G20 summit: Gordon Brown announces ‘new world order’ (2009)

A Letter to G20 Governments

Global Preparedness Monitoring Board

Gordon Brown calls for global government to tackle coronavirus

The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Forever Alter the World Order

Kissinger Still Pushing The Myth Of A Happy New World Order

Info on GAVI and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

CEPI (The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation)

Deutsche Bank Predicts ‘Immunity Passports’ for Travel in COVID-19’s Wake – Reports

The US is tracking people’s movements with phone data, and it’s part of a massive increase in global surveillance

‘Immunity passports’ could speed up return to work after Covid-19

Coronavirus: China using app to track quarantined citizens (1m01s – 2m15s)

Accenture World Economic Forum Known Traveller

World Economic Forum Ramps Up “Known Traveller Digital Identity”

Known Traveller Digital Identity Specifications Guidance

Samuel Edward Konkin III – An Agorist Primer PDF and Audiobook

Derrick Broze on Building the Counter-economic Underground Railroad
Keywords
governmentglobalismdemocracyauthoritarianismcorbett reportcovid19covid
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