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Corona World Order | The Corbett Report
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261 views • September 19, 2021
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Corona World Order first aired 10 April 2020. James Corbett discusses what Covid19 means for the globalist agenda. Prophetic.
By: The Corbett Report
Original Url: https://www.corbettreport.com/coronaworldorder/
Some are suggesting that the current crisis is the end of globalization, or that it will wipe out the New World Order altogether . . . but they are wrong. In fact, this crisis is the globalists’ dream, and what we are witnessing is the birth of a totalitarian control grid the likes of which could scarcely have been imagined before this pandemic panic kicked off. Welcome to the Corona World Order.
SHOW NOTES: (See original website for links)
Will The Coronavirus Wipe Out The New World Order?
Will the Coronavirus Kill Globalization
GLOBALISATION: Is it in Reverse?
A Global Challenge Needs a Global Response
G20 summit: Gordon Brown announces ‘new world order’ (2009)
A Letter to G20 Governments
Global Preparedness Monitoring Board
Gordon Brown calls for global government to tackle coronavirus
The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Forever Alter the World Order
Kissinger Still Pushing The Myth Of A Happy New World Order
Info on GAVI and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
CEPI (The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation)
Deutsche Bank Predicts ‘Immunity Passports’ for Travel in COVID-19’s Wake – Reports
The US is tracking people’s movements with phone data, and it’s part of a massive increase in global surveillance
‘Immunity passports’ could speed up return to work after Covid-19
Coronavirus: China using app to track quarantined citizens (1m01s – 2m15s)
Accenture World Economic Forum Known Traveller
World Economic Forum Ramps Up “Known Traveller Digital Identity”
Known Traveller Digital Identity Specifications Guidance
Samuel Edward Konkin III – An Agorist Primer PDF and Audiobook
Derrick Broze on Building the Counter-economic Underground Railroad
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Corona World Order first aired 10 April 2020. James Corbett discusses what Covid19 means for the globalist agenda. Prophetic.
By: The Corbett Report
Original Url: https://www.corbettreport.com/coronaworldorder/
Some are suggesting that the current crisis is the end of globalization, or that it will wipe out the New World Order altogether . . . but they are wrong. In fact, this crisis is the globalists’ dream, and what we are witnessing is the birth of a totalitarian control grid the likes of which could scarcely have been imagined before this pandemic panic kicked off. Welcome to the Corona World Order.
SHOW NOTES: (See original website for links)
Will The Coronavirus Wipe Out The New World Order?
Will the Coronavirus Kill Globalization
GLOBALISATION: Is it in Reverse?
A Global Challenge Needs a Global Response
G20 summit: Gordon Brown announces ‘new world order’ (2009)
A Letter to G20 Governments
Global Preparedness Monitoring Board
Gordon Brown calls for global government to tackle coronavirus
The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Forever Alter the World Order
Kissinger Still Pushing The Myth Of A Happy New World Order
Info on GAVI and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
CEPI (The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation)
Deutsche Bank Predicts ‘Immunity Passports’ for Travel in COVID-19’s Wake – Reports
The US is tracking people’s movements with phone data, and it’s part of a massive increase in global surveillance
‘Immunity passports’ could speed up return to work after Covid-19
Coronavirus: China using app to track quarantined citizens (1m01s – 2m15s)
Accenture World Economic Forum Known Traveller
World Economic Forum Ramps Up “Known Traveller Digital Identity”
Known Traveller Digital Identity Specifications Guidance
Samuel Edward Konkin III – An Agorist Primer PDF and Audiobook
Derrick Broze on Building the Counter-economic Underground Railroad
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