POP STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

bootcamp
May 24, 2024
Rest in peace, Omar Geles. "Artistas vallenatos se vacunan contra la COVID-19 en Estados Unidos" "Iván Villazón, Jorge Celedón, Ponchito Castro, Iván Calderón, El Mono Zabaleta, Joaquito Guillén, Carlos Bloom, Nelson Velásquez, Jean Carlos Centeno, Peter Manjarres, Omar Geles, entre otros, se encuentran en Estados Unidos."
https://www.laopinionDOTco/la-o/artistas-vallenatos-se-vacunan-contra-la-covid-19-en-estados-unidos
###
@maren.garcia
"Love of my life, my other half, my partner in life. My whole life 😭😭😭😭
I never imagined this my love I'm dead in my life love I don't know what to do I don't what to do love without you😭 😭 😭
My life, my beautiful, my beautiful love...
The most beautiful thing in the world the most beautiful human being in the world😭😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU I LOVE YOU I I LOVE YOU I'M DYING WITHOUT YOU MY LOVE I DON'T HAVE STRENGTH I LOVE I DON't HAVE STRENGTH.... Give me that strength for our 3 little ones."
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C7Tq8XKOgPw/
###
Me Gustas Tú (Video Oficial) - Omar Geles
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=nKmrQeckFuY
###
El último adiós a Omar Geles
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7an7Dqnfonk
###
Eminem Instrumental-Go To Sleep
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=qRec290kckM
###
Download:
https://seed132.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/MP9ReVOZDdTv.mp4
Download:
https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/MP9ReVOZDdTv_640x360.jpg
###
Thank you for watching and sharing my videos.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MP9ReVOZDdTv/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.