PART 2: "NOAH SHALL NOT SAVE HIS CHILDREN" [END TIMES PROPHECY/ WAR]

#NOAH #WAR #ENDTIMES

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





VISIT THE MASTER'S VOICE PROPHECY BLOG: the-masters-voice.com





Today's word: This prophetic word covers the times that are ahead, what believers can expect and why it is necessary to fortify our spirits against these changes. God is teaching in this season that pain will be part of purpose so the Church needs to know this.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. You can use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected]. On Paypal: *DO NOT* send your gift with "Purchase Protection", use *ONLY* the 'Friends and Family' option and please mention somewhere that it's a gift. Using purchase protection makes PayPal think I am a "seller" but this is a freewill offering; I am not selling goods or services. If outside the U.S.A. please *do not* use PayPal IF it only shows you an option to send with purchase protection- contact me for other options. Thank you for supporting this work and God bless! Paypal ------- [email protected]. (Cashapp sometimes works, if not it will be automatically refunded or canceled: $Celestial44). Thank you. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





----------------------------------------------------------------

Kindly check back later today for all the links mentioned in Part 1 and 2. I need a moment to collect the messages mentioned in both parts, and post them with relevant written and video links.



