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A dream from the Lord about a powerful earthquake coming to Japan and the California.
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100 views • March 14, 2021
This is a dream from the Lord Jesus Christ about a powerful earthquake coming to the west coast and Japan at the same time. Please pray for the people that will be affected by this now. Repent and be washed clean of your sins.
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