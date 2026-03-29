Residents of Nineveh Province, Iraq launch a 10-day donation drive in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon.

Day 4 total: 142,000,000 Iraqi dinars raised (that's almost equals: US $109,000.00)

"This is the money of the honorable ones among the Muslims — it will reach trustworthy hands until it reaches its intended destination."

The campaign was organized in agreement with local sheikhs and community leaders of the Al-Quba area.

More from Iraq: BREAKING: The American Embassy in Baghdad has issued an emergency alert warning that Iran and its militias are considering strikes on American universities in Baghdad, Duhok, Erbil, and Sulaymaniyah.

All American staff ordered to leave Iraq immediately.