Pro Palestine Protests Escalate - Arrests In Toronto - Maverick News Top Stories

Maverick News Top Stories:
* Pro Palestine Protests Escalate Worldwide
- Arrests In Toronto
- Protesters Go Inside Church In New York
* Axe The Tax Protests Planned For Tomorrow
* Ukraine Begging For Help From U.S.
Plus Today's Top News With Rick Walker:
