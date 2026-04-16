Something's up Albo - Letter To Australia Video Update.

G'day Folks, quick video update on the Letter To Australia Brochures and how you can obtain them.





We believe there's a bit more impetus now for these to be distributed given the totally coincidental oil refinery fire in Geelong and there's absolutely nothing to see at all and we should move on...to distributing as many of these bad boys as possible. Thanks Albo.





Read the blog - https://aussieflyers.com/a-letter-to-australia





You can print out this flyer at home and fold it yourself - https://aussieflyers.com/flyer/a-letter-to-australia-home-print-file





You can take this file your local print shop and get them to print it for you - https://aussieflyers.com/flyer/a-letter-to-australia-print-ready-pdf





Or, you can order them from us free of charge, you pay postage. To do that please send us an email [email protected]





Tell us how many you want and where they are being sent to, and we'll go from there. It's as simple as that.





Hope you're enjoying the new normal.





Join Aussie Flyers:





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