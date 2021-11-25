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GENOCIDE IS HAPPENING IN NORTHERN AUSTRALIA RIGHT NOW
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181 views • November 25, 2021
1. MAX IGAN | SOMETHING BIG IS COMING...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JZbjzNRUIn2H/
2. GENOCIDE IS HAPPENING IN NORTHERN AUSTRALIA RIGHT NOW - MAX IGAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FG5RdD26AZPi/
3. A doctor has claimed that he has seen more cancer rates than ever before. 20 Times Increase In Cancer Since COVID Vaccine Introduced
https://www.brighteon.com/12fd2534-068f-4aeb-a272-44c1d47c5c9f
4. Dr. Pierre Gilbert warned us 1995 of vaccine turning people into zombies. I have put this video up before but its worth showing again.
https://www.brighteon.com/b91d6500-de28-40ad-9ddc-f1527d2c74b7
5. LGBTQ AGENDA COMES FOR SANTA IN NEW CHRISTMAS AD OUT OF NORWAY. THIS AGENDA CANT EVEN LET CHRISTMAS BE SACRED. ITS FORCED UPON US EVERYWHERE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAV6SHYrrR4M/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JZbjzNRUIn2H/
2. GENOCIDE IS HAPPENING IN NORTHERN AUSTRALIA RIGHT NOW - MAX IGAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FG5RdD26AZPi/
3. A doctor has claimed that he has seen more cancer rates than ever before. 20 Times Increase In Cancer Since COVID Vaccine Introduced
https://www.brighteon.com/12fd2534-068f-4aeb-a272-44c1d47c5c9f
4. Dr. Pierre Gilbert warned us 1995 of vaccine turning people into zombies. I have put this video up before but its worth showing again.
https://www.brighteon.com/b91d6500-de28-40ad-9ddc-f1527d2c74b7
5. LGBTQ AGENDA COMES FOR SANTA IN NEW CHRISTMAS AD OUT OF NORWAY. THIS AGENDA CANT EVEN LET CHRISTMAS BE SACRED. ITS FORCED UPON US EVERYWHERE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAV6SHYrrR4M/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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