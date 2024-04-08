Create New Account
Cooking The Books
Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago

The [Bidan] administration, Dems and media are underreporting America’s crime statistics — as well as every other crisis: jobs, ’rona, immigration, inflation etc.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Five (8 April 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6350532046112

Keywords
fake newsdeceptionmind controlpropagandagreg gutfeldjesse wattersjoe bidenconspiracypsy-opbrainwashingdisinformationpopulismbig liepsychological operationmisinformationsubversiongaslightinghive mindinformation warfaredishonestymendacitycorrupt news

