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SAVE THE CHILDREN FROM PEDOWOOD! REAL PROTESTS AGAINST PEDOPHILIA! CA INCLUDED!!
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102 views • August 02, 2020
Q told us to watch California. Could this be why? Real protests for the children that are victims of pedowood.
IT'S HAPPENING PEOPLE!!!! THE SILENT MAJORITY IS NO LONGER SILENT!!!! CHILDREN IS WHERE WE ALL CAN COME TOGETHER AND DRAW THE LINE AND PUT POLITICS ASIDE!!!!!
IT'S HAPPENING PEOPLE!!!! THE SILENT MAJORITY IS NO LONGER SILENT!!!! CHILDREN IS WHERE WE ALL CAN COME TOGETHER AND DRAW THE LINE AND PUT POLITICS ASIDE!!!!!
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