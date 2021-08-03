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TASA - July 26, 2021 - 5) Situation Update plus Banking and Vendor Cards - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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80 views • August 03, 2021
How the criminals plotting for genocide against every living soul in Earth! Against every aspect of life, all living with no exceptions. Evil spirits can't wait to put the life on Earth into halt. Rest assured, the great reset will be faced by the Great American States Assembly, assembled by the People for the people under the Public law. We will be so busy pulling the Criminals corporations charters, any corporation found doing anything Unlawful, we will be liquidating it and every single criminal corporation using the Public Law. Join your Assembly, We need you! Support your government https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=FAERSSGXCTJ36 For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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