Apprentice (1990, Amiga)

Apprentice is a platformer developed and published by German company Rainbow Arts. It was also released for Atari ST. Ports to the C64, Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum were being developed, but got cancelled. The game is not to be confused with The Apprentice on CD-i.

You play an apprentice who is also called Apprentice, and you need to defeat a dragon in order to become a magician.

Apart from jumping, you can pick up crates and use them to crush enemies and place them in order to reach places. You can kick crates around, drop them or throw them. If you hit enemies this way, they are crushed. You can collect money and spend it in a shop on items. Items include a micro-version of yourself, which you can activate and control to enter narrow spaces.