Klaus Schwab - Microchip Implants

In a 2016 interview, Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum talks about everyone receiving microchip implants in the brain or hand within ten years. Schwab is also the one pushing the Great Reset of our economic system with CBDCs and world government control. The Bible foretold all of this 2,000 years ago.
