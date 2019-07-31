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iRacing Pro Mazda S1 R3 Road Atlanta
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5 views • July 31, 2019
iRacing Pro Mazda Series
Season 1 Round 3 - Road Atlanta (22 Laps)
7/1/2019
Another great finish at Road Atlanta, jumping up to 20th from 32nd in division with 88 drivers, and up to 81st from 152nd overall with 543 drivers.
Season 1 Round 3 - Road Atlanta (22 Laps)
7/1/2019
Another great finish at Road Atlanta, jumping up to 20th from 32nd in division with 88 drivers, and up to 81st from 152nd overall with 543 drivers.
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