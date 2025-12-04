At the DealBook Summit, Netanyahu was asked directly if Trump offered help securing a U.S. pardon.

He dodged: “I don’t tend to speak about private conversations.”

But he quickly pivoted, calling his Israeli corruption charges a “witch hunt,” echoing Trump’s own language. “Ten years. Six years of bogus investigations, four years of an endless trial.”

Netanyahu complained the trial takes 8 hours, 3 days a week: “I’ve got a few other things to do, and history beckons.”

Just pardon the guy and end the charade already.