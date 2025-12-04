© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the DealBook Summit, Netanyahu was asked directly if Trump offered help securing a U.S. pardon.
He dodged: “I don’t tend to speak about private conversations.”
But he quickly pivoted, calling his Israeli corruption charges a “witch hunt,” echoing Trump’s own language. “Ten years. Six years of bogus investigations, four years of an endless trial.”
Netanyahu complained the trial takes 8 hours, 3 days a week: “I’ve got a few other things to do, and history beckons.”
Just pardon the guy and end the charade already.