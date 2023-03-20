FBI Whistleblower Says the Bureau is Using Jan. 6th to Build a Domestic Terrorism Narrative



"They've made one case into 800-1,000 cases...that's given backing to this narrative that the country's seeing a rise of domestic terrorism around the country when really all the statistics that back that up are coming from the Jan. 6th case."



https://rumble.com/v2dttug-fbi-whistleblower-says-the-bureau-is-using-jan.-6th-to-build-a-domestic-ter.html



https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1637445865630494724

