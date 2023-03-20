FBI Whistleblower Says the Bureau is Using Jan. 6th to Build a Domestic Terrorism Narrative
"They've made one case into 800-1,000 cases...that's given backing to this narrative that the country's seeing a rise of domestic terrorism around the country when really all the statistics that back that up are coming from the Jan. 6th case."
https://rumble.com/v2dttug-fbi-whistleblower-says-the-bureau-is-using-jan.-6th-to-build-a-domestic-ter.html
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1637445865630494724
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.