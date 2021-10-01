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The European Union's First Strictly Enforced Covid Pass Regime Covering All Society in Lithuania
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110 views • October 01, 2021
The European Union's First Strictly Enforced Covid Pass Regime Covering All Society in Lithuania, Citizens are prohibited from purchasing goods and services without the Covid Pass. They must display the QR code on their mobile phones to gain entry for the purchase of food and also for services. Your Papers, Please.
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