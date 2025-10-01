The Erika Kirk Israeli Honey Trap Rabbit Hole Gets Deeper & More Sinister…

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Erika Kirk Israeli honey trap rabbit hole gets deeper and more sinister the more you dig…
Erika needs to answer why she and her family have lied so much about their past, including the original reason she moved to Arizona, and the depth of her parents’ involvement with the DoD, DHS, intelligence community and yes…Israel.
--------
Support the channel by becoming a Patreon member:
https://www.patreon.com/micasaessucasa
Follow Niko on Twitter: https://x.com/realnikohouse
Mirrored - Niko House
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!