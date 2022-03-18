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Rocket Attack on Nikolaev. Caliber flew to the Facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 031822
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140 views • March 18, 2022
Rocket attack on Nikolaev. "Caliber" flew to the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
There are killed and wounded among the military, the number went to dozens of people, - reports Alexei Goncharenko.
There are killed and wounded among the military, the number went to dozens of people, - reports Alexei Goncharenko.
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