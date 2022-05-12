Physicians Worldwide: Cancers Taking Off Like Wildfire & Vaccine Side Effects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Physicians Worldwide: "I have seen the weirdest cancers after the shot rollout."
Florida physician: "I've seen five kidney cancers in young patients. I usually see one kidney cancer every decade of my practice."
Chief of Oncology at a major hospital: "In young people, I'll see maybe one astrocytoma brain cancer a year. I've seen five after the boosters rolled out in the last month."
Another physician: "My 21-year-old son got the booster. Now he has a salivary gland cancer."
Family physician from Ireland: "I have seen the weirdest cancers after the shot rollout."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/cancers-taking-off-like-wildfire-vaccine-side-effects-dr-ryan-cole-sits-down-with-chd-tv-video-interview/