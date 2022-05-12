BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Physicians Worldwide: Cancers Taking Off Like Wildfire & Vaccine Side Effects
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
113 views • May 12, 2022
Cancers Taking Off Like Wildfire & Vaccine Side Effects: Dr. Ryan Cole
Physicians Worldwide: "I have seen the weirdest cancers after the shot rollout."
Florida physician: "I've seen five kidney cancers in young patients. I usually see one kidney cancer every decade of my practice."

Chief of Oncology at a major hospital: "In young people, I'll see maybe one astrocytoma brain cancer a year. I've seen five after the boosters rolled out in the last month."

Another physician: "My 21-year-old son got the booster. Now he has a salivary gland cancer."

Family physician from Ireland: "I have seen the weirdest cancers after the shot rollout."

Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/05/cancers-taking-off-like-wildfire-vaccine-side-effects-dr-ryan-cole-sits-down-with-chd-tv-video-interview/
Keywords
deathinjuriescancerscovidplandemicexperimental vaccines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Snoring Linked to Cardiovascular and Cognitive Risks, Clinicians Say; Natural Approaches Draw Attention

Snoring Linked to Cardiovascular and Cognitive Risks, Clinicians Say; Natural Approaches Draw Attention

Edison Reed
Study: Walking Pace Outperformed Blood Pressure, Cholesterol in Predicting Death Risk

Study: Walking Pace Outperformed Blood Pressure, Cholesterol in Predicting Death Risk

Morgan S. Verity
Review Examines Fermented Foods&#8217; Effects on Gut, Immune Function

Review Examines Fermented Foods’ Effects on Gut, Immune Function

Coco Somers
Report Identifies Hydrating Foods That Can Aid Daily Fluid Intake

Report Identifies Hydrating Foods That Can Aid Daily Fluid Intake

Iva Greene
Stair Interval Workout Linked to Improved VO2 Max, Longevity, Trainer Says

Stair Interval Workout Linked to Improved VO2 Max, Longevity, Trainer Says

Iva Greene
Study: Blueberry Compound May Trigger Fat Burning in Muscle Cells

Study: Blueberry Compound May Trigger Fat Burning in Muscle Cells

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy