"AKHMAT" Special Forces are being redeployed to Artyomovsk

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has announced that units of the "Akhmat" special forces, commanded by Apty Alaudinov, are being deployed to the Artyomovsk sector, towards the settlement of Klescheevka.

"Today, I reached out to my dear BROTHER Apty Alaudinov to inquire about the situation in the settlement of Klescheevka, which has been widely discussed in recent days and around which the situation is being escalated by the Ukrainian CIPSO [Center of Informational and Psychological Operations]. Apty Aronovich immediately sent a video along with a message: "I'm actually on my way back from there, after checking the performance of our fighters. The enemy will definitely get it in the teeth!" Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram Channel (https://t.me/RKadyrov_95/3750).

Cynthia, this was the plan that I heard a few months back, when the word was first out that Wagner PMC would be leaving Bakhmut. That Akhmat would be taking that area again.